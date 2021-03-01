Here’s the Special Reason Meghan Markle Wore Princess Diana’s Bracelet in Her Tell-All Interview With Prince Harry

She may have never met her mother-in-law, but Meghan Markle wearing Princess Diana’s bracelet in her Oprah interview was a way for her pay tribute to Prince Harry’s late mother.

In a preview of Meghan and Harry’s upcoming interview with Oprah, which airs March 7 on CBS, the Duchess of Sussex is seen with a bracelet that belonged to the Duke of Sussex’s mother, the Princess of Wales. To make the moment even more special, the same bracelet was used to craft Meghan’s engagement ring when Harry proposed to her in November 2017.

When he designed the ring, Harry used two stones from his Diana’s bracelet to create Meghan’s three-stone engagement ring. According to People, Meghan and Harry, who are expecting their second child, chose for the Suits alum to wear Diana’s bracelet in their interview with Oprah so it could feel like Harry’s late mother was with them.

As for Meghan’s engagement ring, the piece of jewelry is made up of three diamonds, with one large stone in the center flanked by two smaller stones on the sides. The side stones are from Diana’s personal collection, while the center stone is from Botswana, a country that Meghan and Harry traveled to in the early days of their relationship.

In a preview of CBS’s upcoming, Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Harry is asked why he and Meghan stepped down from the British royal family in January 2020, which led him to talk about Diana’s death and how he didn’t want history to repeat itself. Harry and his older brother Prince William’s mother died in a car crash in Paris on August 31, 1997, after she was chased the paparazzi.

“My biggest concern was history repeating itself,” Harry said. He continued, “You know, for me, I’m just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can’t begin to imagine what it must’ve been like for [my mother] going through this process by herself all those years ago.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 on CBS.