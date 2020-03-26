Meghan Markle Thinks Prince Harry & William Will End Their Feud For This Hopeful Reason

At least someone is holding out hope for these two. Apparently, Meghan Markle believes Prince William will end his feud with Prince Harry “eventually” despite their longstanding royal rift. If anyone would remain optimistic during these trying times—both for the royal family and beyond—it would be the Duchess of Sussex.

Meghan, 38, reportedly thinks that her husband Prince Harry, 35, and his older brother, William, 37, “will patch things up eventually,” according to a Us Weekly exclusive source. While Meghan and Harry’s plan to step back from their roles as working members of the royal family was often cited as a reason behind the brother’s continued conflict, Us Weekly‘s source purports that Meghan’s “conscience is clear.” According to the source, “she’s not beating herself up for things she can’t control.”

At this point, it makes sense. Meghan and Harry faced a great deal of pushback from the royal family in the months following their announcement, with the Queen instituting a “royal” word ban and removing their royal HRH titles. Meghan is none the wiser to how these unforeseen controversies are prone to unfolding within the royal family. And given Harry and William’s existing history, the former Suits actress has little reason to feel solely responsible for their rivalry.

The pair of princes have been feuding for quite some time. In his controversial documentary with wife Meghan, Prince Harry revealed that he and his brother were “certainly on different paths at the moment.” He added, “we’re brothers, we’ll always be brothers. … I’ll always be there for him and, as I know, he’ll always be there for me.” Yet tensions reported by the media only continued to threaten their relationship.

Only weeks before Harry and Meghan’s official royal exit, sources claim Prince William and his wife, Kate Middleton, 38, were less than satisfied with Harry’s decisions. Kate acted “badly” in response to the Fab Four’s last reunion on Commonwealth Day in the U.K., whereas Prince William’s “resentment” continues to grow in the wake of his brother’s move back to Canada.

One can only hope that Meghan’s expectations are right—and that they take place sooner, rather than later.