Here’s Why the Royals Were ‘Pleased’ Meghan Markle Didn’t Attend Prince Philip’s Funeral

Four months later, and there’s still interest around why Meghan Markle wasn’t at Prince Philip’s funeral. Philip, the grandfather of Meghan’s husband, Prince Harry, died on April 9, 2021, at the age of 99 years old.

His funeral—which was held in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Chapel on April 17, 2021—was attended by British royal family members like his wife, Queen Elizabeth II; his children, Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward; and many of his grandchildren, including Prince William, Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie and Prince Harry. The funeral was also the first time Harry saw the royals in person since he and Meghan moved from the United Kingdom to North America at the end of 2019. The funeral also came a month after Meghan and Harry slammed the royals in a CBS interview with Oprah Winfrey, where they claimed that several royals had “concerns and conversations” over their son Archie’s skin color.

As royal followers know, Meghan, who was pregnant with her and Harry’s daughter Lilibet at the time, didn’t attend the funeral. Royal reporter Omid Scobie, who co-authored the 2020 book Finding Freedom, reported that Meghan chose to stay home at her and Harry’s house in Montecito, California, due to the pandemic. “Prince Harry will attend his grandfather’s funeral on Saturday (following all U.S. and U.K. Covid-19 protocols in the process),” Scobie tweeted at the time. “A source adds that Meghan, who is heavily pregnant, made ‘every effort’ to travel but didn’t receive medical clearance from her physician.”

Now, Scobie claims that Meghan wasn’t wanted at the funeral anyways. In a new chapter from Finding Freedom, which will be republished on August 31, Scobie and his co-author, Carolyn Durand, reported that the royals were “quietly pleased” Meghan didn’t attend Philip’s funeral, as they “didn’t want a circus” or her “creating a spectacle.”

The book also revealed Harry’s reaction to when the Queen removed his three honorary military titles after he and Meghan stepped down as senior members of the royal family in January 2020. “[Harry was] saddened and disappointed by the decision,” the book reads. “Ten years of service and a lifetime commitment to the military community and this is how it’s been acknowledged by his family.”

The book also claims that William “was understood to be furious” that the royals’ private family members were discussed in a “public domain” in Harry and Meghan’s Oprah interview. The book claims that William ‘was understood to be ‘furious’ that private family matters were being discussed in the public domain’ and is not likely to ever comment again on the claims made in the interview.

For more about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, read Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's New York Times bestseller, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

