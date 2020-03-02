The Fab Four Are Reuniting for the First Time Since Meghan & Harry’s Royal Exit

The Fab Four will be seeing each other for the first time since their rift. Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, William, and Kate Middleton’s reunion is set for Commonwealth Day in the U.K. this year, which means we’ll be seeing the royal crew all together again at Westminster Abbey on March 9, 2020. But whether this reunion will be one of celebration or shady glances is still up for debate.

When Meghan Markle, 38 and Prince Harry, 35, announced their plans to “step back” from their roles as “senior members” of the royal family in Jan. 2020, they just so happened to drop the bombshell news on Kate Middleton’s 38th birthday. Prince William, 37, was not so pleased about that. Now, things were rocky between the royal pairs even before that, as Meghan and Harry’s tell-all 2019 documentary, Harry and Meghan: An African Journey fueled rumors of the royal couples’ feud. The distance between these royal couples has only continued to grow—both literally and figuratively—after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fired their Buckingham palace staff and moved to Canada.

But the couples are going to have to play nice when they reunite. Their public attendance for the Westminster Abbey’s annual Commonwealth Service will mark the first time they see each other since this royal drama kicked off, and we’re eager to see how they’ll fare. Things may be tenser for Meghan and Harry, of course—especially seeing as how Queen Elizabeth II (along with Prince Charles and Camila, Duchess of Cornwall), will be in attendance, too.

And if you don’t know why the Queen’s presence is particularly iffy territory for the Duke and Duchess, well, let’s catch you up: Just weeks after their royal announcement, the Queen stripped Meghan and Harry of their royal titles. If that wasn’t enough, she and senior royal officials also made the decision to ban their use of the word “royal” in any personal branding—effectively preventing them from pursuing the charitable and commercial efforts they had in mind as they worked to become “financially independent.” Naturally, Meghan and Harry have reason to feel “insulted” by that.

Let’s just hope this big family reunion goes as smoothly as possible. Hopefully, there’s no more royal shade to see here—but we aren’t betting on it, either!