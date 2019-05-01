Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Unfollowed the Royal Family on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves when they started their own Instagram account. But they are super selective about who makes their follow list. And guess what? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollowed Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family on Instagram. Their extremely selective “follow” list literally just shrunk from 23 to 17, and not a single royal family member made the cut. The expecting parents unfollowed Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account), Clarence House (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and the Royal Family itself (which represents the Queen as well as other members of the royal family). So what is this all about? A feud? A family tussle over social media?

Don’t worry—it’s nothing of the sort! The action was intentional, but the decision was made for a reason that’s very meaningful to the soon-to-be-parents. In a new post, the royal couple explained that they are currently only following organizations and Instagram pages that strive to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.” This change is only going to be set in place for this month. May is Mental health Awareness Month in the United States. In the U.K, Mental Health Awareness Week takes place May 13 through the 19. So it makes sense why the couple chose these accounts for this specific amount of time.

“There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” they wrote. “We are all in this together.”

This won’t be the last time we see a change in their Instagram follow list. In fact, Meghan and Harry plan to change the list each month to highlight charities and organizations involved in different causes. May’s accounts include, Heads Together (the royals’ mental health initiative), Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.

The happy couple is expecting their new little royal bundle of joy any day now, and we can’t wait.

They are so adorable. Promoting change while also starting a family—the dream team.