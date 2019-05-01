Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Unfollowed the Royal Family on Instagram

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex made waves when they started their own Instagram account. But they are super selective about who makes their follow list. And guess what? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry unfollowed Prince William, Kate Middleton, and the rest of the royal family on Instagram. Their extremely selective “follow” list literally just shrunk from 23 to 17, and not a single royal family member made the cut. The expecting parents unfollowed Kensington Royal (Prince William and Kate Middleton’s account), Clarence House (Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall), Princess Eugenie, Prince Andrew and the Royal Family itself (which represents the Queen as well as other members of the royal family). So what is this all about? A feud? A family tussle over social media?
Don’t worry—it’s nothing of the sort! The action was intentional, but the decision was made for a reason that’s very meaningful to the soon-to-be-parents. In a new post, the royal couple explained that they are currently only following organizations and Instagram pages that strive to “promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection.” This change is only going to be set in place for this month. May is Mental health Awareness Month in the United States. In the U.K, Mental Health Awareness Week takes place May 13 through the 19. So it makes sense why the couple chose these accounts for this specific amount of time.
“There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health – please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network,” they wrote. “We are all in this together.”
May is Mental Health Awareness Month in the US and May 13-19 is Mental Health Awareness Week in the UK. To pay tribute to all of the incredible work people across the globe are doing in this space, we are hoping to shine a light on several Instagram accounts that promote mental well-being, mental fitness, body positivity, self-care, and the importance of human connection - to not just hear each other, but to listen. There are countless organisations doing amazing work for mental health - please consider the accounts we’ve highlighted as a small snapshot of this global support network. We are all in this together. We invite you to explore the extraordinary stories of strength, and the commitment to kindness as seen in the above accounts. Each month we will honour this same concept and change the accounts we solely follow based on a different theme or cause. Please go to our homepage and click “following” to see each of the select accounts and find out more about their work. Please note: Images shared are from some of the handles we are now following
This won’t be the last time we see a change in their Instagram follow list. In fact, Meghan and Harry plan to change the list each month to highlight charities and organizations involved in different causes. May’s accounts include, Heads Together (the royals’ mental health initiative), Lady Gaga‘s Born This Way Foundation, Headspace, Pandas Foundation and Oprah Winfrey‘s SuperSoul Sunday talk show.
The happy couple is expecting their new little royal bundle of joy any day now, and we can’t wait.
What an incredibly special surprise the grassroots led #globalsussexbabyshower was last Sunday! The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are immensely grateful for the outpouring of love and support in anticipation of the birth of their first child. In lieu of sending gifts, the couple have long planned to encourage members of the public to make donations to select charities for children and parents in need. If you already made a donation, the couple send you their greatest thanks. If you are thinking about it, they ask that you kindly consider the following organisations they’ve selected, which we will highlight here over the next few days: @thelunchboxfund @littlevillagehq @wellchild @baby2baby The Duke and Duchess remain appreciative for your warm wishes and kindness during this especially happy time in their lives! Thank you for sharing the love ❤️
They are so adorable. Promoting change while also starting a family—the dream team.