Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Aren’t Getting A Twitter So Stop Asking

The Sussexes have given us an Instagram account, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have no plans for Twitter. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex just welcomed their newborn son, Archie Harrison into the world, and already the world is thirsting for more. After splitting their household from Prince William and Kate Middleton, Markle and Prince Harry created their @SussexRoyal Instagram page where they talk about the charities they’re involved with while giving us little snippets into their lives.

However, Twitter is out of the question for the new royal parents, and we can’t blame them. Since the news of their relationship went public, Markle has had to deal with racist and sexist attacks. The trolling has pitted the Suits alum against Middleton and has gotten so out of hand that Buckingham Palace was forced to intervene and release guidelines about social media etiquette. Unfortunately, this hasn’t stopped the underbelly of humanity for continuing the attacks.

Whew! Some of y’all are tiresome.

In fact, last week just after Baby Archie’s birth was announced, a BBC Radio host was fired for posting a photo of a chimpanzee with the caption, “Royal Baby leaves hospital.” (At this point we just wish racists were more imaginative with their material–this is beyond dry.)

Now, royal commentator Omid Scobie has revealed that all of this abuse is the main reason Twitter is out of the question for Meg and Harry. He explained, “There are still no plans for the Sussexes to open a Twitter account. I don’t think they need to right now. With better cyberbullying measures in place, I can understand why they feel more protected being #OnlyOnInstagram — especially when baby photos are concerned.”

Right now the Fab Four’s press team is working overtime to try and clean up the filth that trolls are leaving on their royal IG accounts so until folks learn to act right, we definitely don’t deserve any more of the Sussexes, the Cambridges, and especially not their kiddos.