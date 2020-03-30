Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Responded to Trump Saying They Have to Pay For Their Own U.S. Security

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their own coins. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry responded to Trump’s “no paid security” comments, and they never expected a penny from the POTUS or the United States.

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made,” a representative for the couple said in a statement on Sunday, March 29.

Meghan and Harry’s response comes after President Donald Trump tweeted that the U.S. will not pay for the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security, despite his close relationship with Queen Elizabeth II. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” he tweeted. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

The tweet comes after it was reported that Meghan and Harry moved to Los Angeles for their careers. “It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the US,” a source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 26. The news came amid Meghan’s recent acting work for Disney. The former Duchess of Sussex, who was best known for her role as Rachel Zane in Suits, will provide the voiceover for Disney’s upcoming documentary, Elephant, which will be released on Disney+ on April 3.

Harry and Meghan announced their decision to “step back” from the British royal family in January and move to Canada to raise their 10-month-old son Archie. The couple has since relocated to Los Angeles, according to Entertainment Tonight.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram at the time. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”