Prince Harry’s Son Archie’s First Word Was So Impressive—& Not What You’d Expect

We finally know what Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s son Archie’s first word was, and we are seriously impressed. According to Harry, the 21-month-old tiny tot’s first word was a whopping “three syllables” long!

So, what was little Archie’s first word, exactly? Crocodile. Yep, crocodile. The Duke of Sussex, 36, revealed Archie’s surprising first word during an episode of The Late Late Show with James Corden that aired on Thursday, February 25. He joined the host, 42, on a Megabus version of his famous Carpool Karaoke segment to tour Los Angeles. During their city adventure, Harry discussed how he’s enjoying life in America after moving to Montecito, California with Archie and his wife Meghan, 39, who is currently expecting their second child.

“My son is just over a year and a half. He is hysterical. He’s got the most amazing personality. He’s already putting three or four words together, he’s already singing songs,” Harry gushed, before revealing that his first word was “Crocodile.”

“Crocodile!” Corden responded.

“Three syllables,” Harry noted with a laugh.

The proud father went on to address his royal exit with Meghan. The couple announced their plan to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January 2020 before their exit at the end of March that year. Their royal exit agreement was up for review by March 31, 2021, but by February 19, Buckingham Palace revealed in a statement that the Sussexes’ will not be returning to life as working royals.

Despite the Queen’s recent decision, Harry insisted during his Late Late Show appearance that his and Meghan’s exit wasn’t about “walking away” from the royal family. “It was stepping back rather than stepping down,” he explained to James Corden.

“It was a really difficult environment as I think a lot of people saw. We all know what the British press can be like. It was destroying my mental health,” Harry explained to the host. “This is toxic, so I did what any husband and what any father would do which is I need to get my family out of here’ but we never walked away.”

Harry and the Late Late Show host filmed the above segment in early February, according to a source who spoke to People at the time. “They taped a COVID appropriate segment of Carpool Karaoke on the double decker,” the source said. “They have been friends for years and had a great time. A lot of joking around and laughter. They toured Hollywood and James showed Harry some special landmarks. They also chatted about Harry’s life in the US and his focus now.”