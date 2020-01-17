Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Latest Insta Post Is a Royal Exercise in How to Be Shady

Oftentimes the best shade happens when you’re not even trying to be shady. It’s a subtle art, but Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s shade at the royal family via this song posted to their “Sussex Royal” Instagram page proves that it’s an art they have down pat. It all began with what appears to be a perfectly wholesome video of Prince Harry galavanting around Buckingham Palace to carry out some royal responsibilities. And by royal responsibilities, we mean…attending a rugby engagement. We don’t call the shots here, folks.

While we’re not sure rugby is a pressing matter, it’s clearly important enough to the royal family that Harry attend events like these during the “transitional” period announced following his and Meghan Markle’s plans to “step back” from their roles as senior members of the royal family.

Meghan has since relocated to Canada and is safe in a temporary home on Vancouver Island, whereas Prince Harry remains in the UK to tend to activities like the one at Buckingham Palace on Thursday, Jan. 16. In a seemingly harmless move, the couple reposted a video from the recent event to their joint “Sussex Royal” Instagram page. But there’s one part of the post that has fans and haters reacting strongly.

View the video with sound on, and you’ll realize that whoever filmed it decided to slap some music into the mix. While there’s normally nothing wrong with a backing track, the one included in the short clip is definitely turning some heads. The song featured is “This Is the One” by Stone Roses, which just so happens to feature the following lyric: “I’d like to leave the country for a month of Sundays.” Sound familiar?

To be fair, the actual lyric isn’t featured in the clip posted to the Sussex Royal page, but viewers were quick to pick up on the very subtle allusion to the Duchess and Duke’s situation. As “furious Buckingham Palace officials” are, there’s nothing to do or see here.