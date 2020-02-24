Fans Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shaded Princess Eugenie & Beatrice in Their Royal Statement

Now we know there’s drama in the royal family but did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shade Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in their statement about their “royal” titles? As royal followers know, Queen Elizabeth II banned Meghan and Harry from using the word “royal” as part of their branding after they took a “step back” from the British royal family in January.
The rules around how Meghan and Harry can and can’t use the word “royal” are grey. (There are rumors that the couple planned to trademark “Sussex Royal.” The title is also used in their Instagram handle and the name of their soon-to-be-launched charity, Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.) And while the terms are unclear, it’s clear that Meghan and Harry aren’t too happy about the royal word ban.
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, where they revealed that they will no longer be “privately funded” and be able to carry out their “official duties.” (The statement also confirmed that Harry is still sixth in line for the throne, despite his move to Canada.)
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
Fans also thought that the statement shaded Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. In one part of the statement, the Sussexes talk about how there are other members of the royal family who are able to keep their “royal” status, despite not living in Kensington Palace and having jobs outside of the royal family.
“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month review period has been put in place,” the statement read.
Among those “other titled members?” Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. Fans also believe that Harry and Meghan took a dig at Queen Elizabeth by claiming that the monarch has no “jurisdiction” to determine how they can use the word “royal” out of the United Kingdom.
“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the statement read.
A source told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan’s comment about “other titled members” was a definite “dig” at Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. “It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie,” the insider said.
TBH, it sounds like Harry and Meghan were speaking more generally about the royal family than shading Princess Eugenie and Beatrice specifically. Either way, it doesn’t seem like the royal family is too happy about the Sussexes RN.