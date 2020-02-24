Fans Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Shaded Princess Eugenie & Beatrice in Their Royal Statement

Now we know there’s drama in the royal family but did Meghan Markle and Prince Harry shade Princess Eugenie and Beatrice in their statement about their “royal” titles? As royal followers know, Queen Elizabeth II banned Meghan and Harry from using the word “royal” as part of their branding after they took a “step back” from the British royal family in January.

The rules around how Meghan and Harry can and can’t use the word “royal” are grey. (There are rumors that the couple planned to trademark “Sussex Royal.” The title is also used in their Instagram handle and the name of their soon-to-be-launched charity, Sussex Royal, The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.) And while the terms are unclear, it’s clear that Meghan and Harry aren’t too happy about the royal word ban.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released a statement, where they revealed that they will no longer be “privately funded” and be able to carry out their “official duties.” (The statement also confirmed that Harry is still sixth in line for the throne, despite his move to Canada.)

Fans also thought that the statement shaded Harry’s cousins, Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. In one part of the statement, the Sussexes talk about how there are other members of the royal family who are able to keep their “royal” status, despite not living in Kensington Palace and having jobs outside of the royal family.

“While there is precedent for other titled members of the Royal Family to seek employment outside of the ­institution, for The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, a 12-month ­review period has been put in place,” the statement read.

Among those “other titled members?” Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. Fans also believe that Harry and Meghan took a dig at Queen Elizabeth by claiming that the monarch has no “jurisdiction” to determine how they can use the word “royal” out of the United Kingdom.

“While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the UK or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020,” the statement read.

A source told The Mirror that Harry and Meghan’s comment about “other titled members” was a definite “dig” at Princess Eugenie and Beatrice. “It’s pretty clear they are referencing minor royals such as Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie,” the insider said.

TBH, it sounds like Harry and Meghan were speaking more generally about the royal family than shading Princess Eugenie and Beatrice specifically. Either way, it doesn’t seem like the royal family is too happy about the Sussexes RN.