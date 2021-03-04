Meghan Markle ‘Knew It Would Get Ugly’ With Royals as She Accuses Them of Spreading ‘Falsehoods’

Speaking her truth. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry accused the British royal family of lying and spreading “falsehoods” about them in their tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey.

In a promo for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s CBS interview with Oprah, which is titled Oprah With Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, Meghan revealed why she and her husband broke their silence on the way Buckingham Palace treated them after years of not speaking out.

“I don’t know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that The Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us,” she said. “And if that comes with risk of losing things, there is a lot that has been lost already.”

The promo comes after The Times published a report on Tuesday, March 2, claiming that at least one royal staffer filed a bullying complaint against Meghan while she and Prince Harry lived at Kensington Palace. In response to the claims, a rep for Meghan issued a statement to Omid Scobie, author of the 2020 book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family.

“The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma,” the statement read.

The statement continued, “She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good.”

A source told Scobie for Harper’s Bazaar on Wednesday, March 3, that Meghan and Harry knew their relationship with the British royal family would become “ugly” as the date for their Oprah interview approaches, but they never expected Buckingham Palace to try to destroy the Duchess of Sussex’s “character.

“Harry and Meghan knew that it would get ugly in the run up [to the Oprah special], but seeing such an obvious attempt at destroying her character was distressing and upsetting,” the source said.

The source called the Times report a “pre-emotive strike.””You can’t ignore the timing of this,” the insider said. “This has been done to undermine her character or undermine the topics that they discuss on Sunday.” The source continued, “They have had everything and the kitchen sink thrown at them this week, but ultimately nothing will stop them from sharing their truth.”

The friend went on to defend Meghan amid the bullying allegations. “These claims are so far from the woman I know.” the source said. The insider said that Meghan “would feel awful” if she knew the staff member”felt that way about working with her.” The source continued, “I also know that no one ever approached her about anything like this at all during that time. I have never known her to be anything but kind and considerate to her friends and colleagues.”

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special airs March 7 on CBS.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.