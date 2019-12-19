A Council is Debating Whether to Take Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Titles Away

As if Meghan Markle and Prince Harry haven’t dealt with enough negativity and backlash since… forever, a council in the U.K. is set to debate stripping them of their “Duke and Duchess of Sussex” titles. If Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles are stripped, we will march across the pond ourselves! But it seems unlikely.

A man in East Sussex started a petition to take away the Sussexes’ titles. It now has 3,881 signatures, and it will be presented to the Brighton and Hove City Council at their Dec. 19 meeting. Note that this council can’t actually remove Meghan and Harry’s royal titles, as they don’t have the power to do so—only the Queen can give royal titles, and only the Queen can take them away. (Princess Diana, for example, was stripped of the “Her Royal Highness” title after divorcing Prince Charles.) Nonetheless, the petitioners want the council to stop calling Meghan and Harry by their royal titles in Brighton and Hove, and stop treating them like royalty in general.

The petition reads: “We the undersigned petition Brighton & Hove Council to reject the usage of the titles “Duke of Sussex” and “Duchess of Sussex” by the individuals Henry (“Harry”) Windsor and Rachel Meghan Markle as morally wrong and disrespectful to the county of East Sussex. As residents of Brighton and Hove we call on Brighton and Hove Council to not refer to these individuals by such titles which we believe to be entirely non democratic and symbolic of the oppression of the general public by the wealthy elite. Neither will Brighton Council invite or entertain these individuals nor afford them any hospitality or courtesies above and beyond that of an ordinary member of the public.”

It’s unlikely that the council will take the petition seriously, because again, they can’t really take those titles away. The Queen gave Meghan and Harry the titles on their wedding day and has no reason to strip them. Guess we won’t have to march across the pond after all.