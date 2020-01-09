Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Have to Give Up Their Royal Titles to Survive in America

If this royal couple wants to become “financially independent,” it may just cost them. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s royal titles are at risk after plans to quit the royal family—meaning the couple will possibly have to relinquish their status as Duchess and Duke of Sussex. And there’s a tricky reason behind this that goes far beyond the shocked reaction of their royal family members.

According to a source, “Nothing has been ruled in or out. It’s too early to say, but it is hard to have an HRH title while working on a commercial basis if that’s what they plan to do.”

But what exactly does working on a “commercial” basis mean? After all, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice were both able to retain their royal titles after securing and working real-world jobs like the rest of us. According to Cosmopolitan.com, working in a “commercial” basis differs from a regular job as far as it applies to branded sponsorship deals—something that would be totally imaginable should Meghan want to get back into television and acting. Should she or Harry plan to do any of these branded deals, however, it wouldn’t be allowed as a couple bearing their royal titles.

Yet it’s not certain if this is even something on the horizon for Meghan and Harry. The couple only announced their plans to ‘step back’ from their royal duties and move to North America yesterday, Jan. 8. In a joint statement, they explained their hopes for the year:

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” opens their official statement. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple revealed. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

For now, the royal family is still frustrated and trying to figure things out as far as Meghan and Harry’s plans go. Buckingham Palace released a statement shortly following the couple’s bombshell news: “Discussions with The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are at an early stage,” the statement reads. “We understand the desire to take a different approach, but these are complicated issues that will take time to work through.”

Yeah, well, let’s see how long it takes the British media to start criticizing Meghan over these “complicated issues.” Oh, wait. It’s already begun!