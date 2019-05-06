Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Welcome A Baby Boy!

Baby Sussex has arrived! After literal months of anticipation–Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a royal baby birth announcement. They’ve had a baby boy. Though we all assumed that the tiny royal would make his debut in late April –it looks like Baby Sussex wanted to wait until May for his iconic arrival. Though many people assumed the little one would be born on or around Easter Sunday–there was a ton of confusion after Prince Harry scheduled to visit the Netherlands on May 8th.

However, almost as quickly as the trip was scheduled, it was canceled. A spokesman for the Sussexes said, “Due to the logistical planning for the traveling press to cover visits and engagements by The Royal Family, we have taken the decision to postpone The Duke of Sussex’s scheduled visit to Amsterdam on Wednesday 8th May 2019.”

On May 6, 2019, Buckingham Palace announced that Meghan Markle was in labor and shortly thereafter–the baby’s birth was announced on @sussexroyal Instagram. The post read

We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz.The Duchess and baby are both healthy and well, and the couple thank members of the public for their shared excitement and support during this very special time in their lives.More details will be shared in the forthcoming days.

We’re not sure if the duchess delivered Baby Sussex in a hospital or her new home Frogmore Cottage since the Sussexes have decided to keep the deets around Markle’s birth plan on the down low.

The Palace released a statement saying,

Their Royal Highnesses have taken a personal decision to keep the plans around the arrival of their baby private. The Duke and Duchess look forward to sharing the exciting news with everyone once they have had an opportunity to celebrate privately as a new family.

However, we’re sure we’ll get some details when Markle and Prince Harry step out to take their photo with the babe and introduce them to the world. Though the baby doesn’t have a name yet–the prince said we will get more details in the coming days.