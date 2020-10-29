Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Revealed They Were Officially Dating at a Halloween Party

A new royal podcast episode reminded us how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry revealed they were dating at a Halloween party, just in time for spooky szn! On Royally Obsessed’s Thursday, October 29, episode, “A Very Royal Halloween,” royal writers Rachel Bowie and Roberta Fiorito recalled the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s fateful night out on Hallows’ Eve that ended up exposing their then-secret relationship to the press.

The year was 2016. Meghan, now 39, and Harry, now 36, were reportedly enjoying a date-night out with now-fellow royal couple Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank in Canada. As Bowie recalled, “Wasn’t it a Soho House Halloween party that Harry and Meghan were at in Toronto that was actually where the news broke that they were dating?” To which Fiorito replied, “That was according to Omid Scobie’s book, right?” Right! The royal writer was referring to Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family by royal biographers Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, which revealed—among other royal bombshells—that Meghan and Harry accidentally uncovered their relationship by attending the party.

“They especially didn’t feel like spending Halloween in private, as there was so much to celebrate,” Scobie and Durand wrote in a Grazia excerpt of Finding Freedom. “Some four months into their relationship, they were madly in love and eager to take part in the fun of one their favorite holidays.” Finding Freedom also notes that Soho House was one of the couple’s favorite venues because of it’s strict no-photos policy, which seemed to ensure that Meghan and Harry’s privacy would be maintained at the Halloween bash. So, to Soho House they went, wearing Venetian masks to conceal their identities even more. “A cocktail or so into the party, they were both feeling relaxed, absorbing the Halloween spirit,” the authors write.

But the venue’s privacy measures proved not to be enough to keep their secret safe. “It was possibly the perfect night out, until they received a call from one of Harry’s aides from Kensington Palace. It wasn’t good news,” Scobie and Durand recounted. According to the biographers, their relationship had already reached the press, and it was reportedly one of Princess Eugenie and her father Prince Andrew’s own employees who leaked the news to the Sunday Express.

Scarier things have certainly happened on Halloween, but this had to be up there for Meghan and Harry!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.