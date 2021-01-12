Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Making Plans to Visit the UK for the First Time Since Their Royal Exit

Nearly a year after announcing their royal exit, plans for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to the UK for the Queen’s birthday are reportedly well underway—but they still depend on whether it’s safe to travel by then.

On January 10, the Sunday Times revealed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex received invites to attend Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday in June, which is typically celebrated with the UK’s annual Trooping the Colour parade. If they end up attending, the event would not only mark the first national celebration since the UK entered lockdown—it may also turn out to be Meghan and Harry’s first trip back to the UK since moving to America following their royal exit in April 2020. Given the current state of health and travel restrictions, however, insiders say that the royal family is prepared to make changes to the event.

“The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time,” a senior royal aide told the Times. “But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen.”

As such, the Queen is reportedly determined to get “back to business” and have a royal family reunion—which means we might be seeing the Fab Four together again for the first time since their rather tense participation in the Westminster Abbey Commonwealth Service in March 2020. Prince William and Harry’s feud was seemingly in full swing at the time, but Vogue royals reporter Katie Nicholls has since told Entertainment Tonight that the brothers are on better terms. “Things are a lot better between William and Harry,” Nicholls explained. “If you go back a year at this stage, these brothers were barely on talking terms.”

Royal feuds aside, though, these plans to reunite are still purely hopeful. While earlier reports claim that the Sussexes have already “set their sights” on attending “lots of family events” in the coming months, a source close to the couple told the Telegraph that it’s a little “presumptuous” to say for sure whether they will be in attendance—if only due to current restrictions. “It’s a little presumptuous for any of us to be speculating about whether we can travel anywhere this summer,” the insider explained. We’ll just have to wait and see!