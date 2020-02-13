Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Returning to Buckingham Palace for One Major Reason

They did say they’d be back. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s return to Buckingham Palace is expected as soon as this spring, thanks to a very special occasion: A royal wedding, of course! Royal correspondents expect to see the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back in the United Kingdom to attend Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi’s nuptials come May 29.

Prince Harry, 35, is reportedly “very close” with his royal cousin. Even if Princess Beatrice is picking up some of the royal duties Harry relinquished last year, she’s sure to want him in attendance. Meghan, 38, is fully expected to join Harry for the ceremony—potentially marking the first time she steps foot in Buckingham Palace since she and her husband announced their plans to “step back” from the royal family.

At least that’s all according to a source with HELLO! Online, Danielle Stacey. “It’s likely that we’ll see the Sussexes return for the royal wedding, as Harry is very close with his cousin Princess Beatrice,” Stacey says. “The couple attended her sister Princess Eugenie’s wedding in October 2018, so I’m sure they wouldn’t miss it for the world. Beatrice and Eugenie were also guests on Harry and Meghan’s big day two years ago.”

Baby Archie is also expected to make an appearance, of course. He will be a one-year-old at the time of the wedding, making him just a little too young to be ring-bearer—but we’re excited to see him reuniting with members of the royal family. As for Meghan, she’ll still be laying low at the engagement.

“Meghan won’t be in the immediate wedding party and like sister-in-law, the Duchess of Cambridge, she’ll have a low-key role, just like the pair did at Eugenie’s nuptials in Windsor,” says Stacey. “It’ll give the royal family the opportunity to have a catch-up, especially given the intimate setting.”

The wedding is set to take place at the Chapel Royal at St. James’ Palace, where “only 150 guests” can be seated. “In line with Beatrice and Edoardo’s wishes, it’ll be a much more private affair,” Stacey adds. The reception, however, will continue on a larger scale at Buckingham Palace later that day.