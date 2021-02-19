Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Clap Back at the Queen Saying They Can’t Be of ‘Public Service’ Without the Royals

Royal drama. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry responded to the Queen’s shade that they can’t life a “life of public service” without their royal roles.

Buckingham Palace confirmed in a statement on Friday, February 19, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will not return to the British royal family after they stepped down as senior members in January 2020. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have confirmed to Her Majesty The Queen that they will not be returning as working members of The Royal Family,” the statement read. “Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service.”

The statement continued, “While all are saddened by their decision, The Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family.”

In their own statement, it seemed like Meghan and Harry took offense to the Queen’s claim that it’s “not possible” for them to “continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service” if they’re not working royals. In response Buckingham Palace’s statement, a representative for Meghan and Harry told People that the couple remain “committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role.”

Meghan and Harry continued to clap back by saying, “We can all live a life of service. Service is universal.”

In Buckingham Palace’s statement, the palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will lose their trusts and royal patronages, which include Queen’s Commonwealth Trust, the Rugby Football Union, the Rugby Football League, the Royal National Theatre and the Association of Commonwealth Universities. The organizations will revert to the Queen. Harry will also lose his honorary military appointments, which will be redistributed “among working members of The Royal Family,” according to the palace.

After news of their exit from the royals, Meghan and Harry received support from many of their patronages, who thanked them for their work. “We have been very lucky to have had the keen support and encouragement of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex in our formative years,”the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust said in a statement. “They have enabled us to make fast progress and have helped us to take the organization to readiness for its next phase. We are glad that they remain in our circle of supporters.”

The Rugby Football Union also thanked the Duke and Duchess of Sussex for their work. “We would like to thank Prince Harry for his time and commitment to the Rugby Football Union both in his position as Patron and Vice Patron,” RFU said in a statement to Sky Sports. “The RFU has greatly valued his contribution to promoting and supporting the game. We look forward to welcoming the Duke and Duchess of Sussex back to Twickenham at some point in the future.”