Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Were ‘Shocked’ the Queen Stripped Them of Their Royal Titles

Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex left the royal family for Canada earlier this month, fans wondered how Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s reacted to the Queen stripping them of their royal titles. Well, according to TMZ, the couple was “shocked”—not at them losing their HRH status but at the Queen discontinuing them as Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors.

Sources told TMZ that Meghan and Harry were surprised to learn that Queen Elizabeth II had stripped them as Commonwealth Youth Ambassadors, a role that was important to them that they didn’t even know was “on the table.” “The Queen drew a hard line in the sand, and they had to surrender the role,” TMZ reported.

The site reports that the former Suits actress became a Commonwealth Youth Ambassador before her wedding and even had flowers embroidered into her veil that represented each Commonwealth nation. Though Meghan and Harry won’t be official ambassadors anymore, the couple hinted that they will continue to do work for the Commonwealth in their first statement since news broke of their move to Canada.

“We both do everything we can to fly the flag and carry out our roles for this country with pride. Once Meghan and I were married, we were excited, we were hopeful, and we were here to serve. For those reasons, it brings me great sadness that it has come to this. The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly. It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges. And I know I haven’t always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option,” Harry said earlier this month.

As for their Duke and Duchess titles, it’s reported that Meghan and Harry will keep those, though they will no longer be referred to as HRH. The couple announced their plan to step down from the royal family to move to North America to raise their son, Archie, earlier this month.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the Sussexes wrote in a statement on Instagram.