Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Apparently Broke Up With the Royal Family Over Email

Another day in the aftermath of Megxit; another unnamed royal source bringing us the tea. According to a bold report published by the Daily Mail, anonymous sources close to the royal family actually believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit via email back in Jan. 2020. Yep; if we’re going by this account, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled a classic grade-schooler breakup on the Queen. Ouch.

While we knew that Meghan and Harry’s plan to step back from the royal family arrived rather abruptly, nobody was prepared to learn that the couple broke the news over the royal equivalent of a text. But according to one Daily Mail source, it’s possible the couple felt forced into making the rash decision.

Prince Harry was the bearer of bad news, as he sent an email to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his dad, Prince Charles. In it, he reportedly expressed that “he and Meghan wanted out,” you know, for a whole bevy of reasons (the British media’s feud against his wife comes to mind).

According to the Mail’s timeline, Harry sent the message in early Jan. 2020—just shortly after the couple returned from a holiday on Vancouver Island. While the Queen and Charles tried to work out a fair timing to announce the decision (i.e., giving them time to work out more of the details), Prince Harry felt they were simply “stonewalling,” leaving him no choice but to announce on Instagram with Meghan.

“They understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated,” the Mail’s source explained. “There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas. He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button.”

And “nuclear” it was. But given all that’s transpired since then, we’re just glad the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing better now.