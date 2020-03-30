Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Apparently Broke Up With the Royal Family Over Email

Another day in the aftermath of Megxit; another unnamed royal source bringing us the tea. According to a bold report published by the Daily Mail, anonymous sources close to the royal family actually believe that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry quit via email back in Jan. 2020. Yep; if we’re going by this account, it looks like the Duke and Duchess of Sussex pulled a classic grade-schooler breakup on the Queen. Ouch.
While we knew that Meghan and Harry’s plan to step back from the royal family arrived rather abruptly, nobody was prepared to learn that the couple broke the news over the royal equivalent of a text. But according to one Daily Mail source, it’s possible the couple felt forced into making the rash decision.
Prince Harry was the bearer of bad news, as he sent an email to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, and his dad, Prince Charles. In it, he reportedly expressed that “he and Meghan wanted out,” you know, for a whole bevy of reasons (the British media’s feud against his wife comes to mind).
According to the Mail’s timeline, Harry sent the message in early Jan. 2020—just shortly after the couple returned from a holiday on Vancouver Island. While the Queen and Charles tried to work out a fair timing to announce the decision (i.e., giving them time to work out more of the details), Prince Harry felt they were simply “stonewalling,” leaving him no choice but to announce on Instagram with Meghan.
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“They understood that he and Meghan wanted something different and were willing to help but it was complicated,” the Mail’s source explained. “There were issues like security and funding, visas and tax, which neither of them had thought through. Harry was told to put his request in writing and come up with some ideas. He thought his family were stonewalling and decided to push the nuclear button.”
And “nuclear” it was. But given all that’s transpired since then, we’re just glad the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are doing better now.