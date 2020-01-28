Princess Eugenie & Beatrice Could Take Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Royal Duties

Ever since the (former?) Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced their plan to step down from the royal family to move to Canada, The People (a.k.a. us) wondered if anyone would take their place. Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s could be replaced by Princess Eugenie and Beatrice because the royals are a family business.

Royal biographer Robert Lacey, who’s also a historical consultant on Netflix’s The Crown, told Hello Magazine that Princess Beatrice and Eugenie—Prince Andrew’s daughters and Harry’s cousins—will likely be “brought forward” now that Meghan and Harry have stepped down from their royal duties.

“It’s quite clear that one of the consequences is that Beatrice and Eugenie will now be brought forward – if they’re willing to be brought forward,” Lacey said. “If two go out, two have got to come in, and those two have got to be Beatrice and Eugenie. I’m sure they will step forward and be greatly welcomed. It’s what the family needs as it’s another 15 years before Prince George’s generation steps up. It’s ironic that Harry mentioned his cousins as models of how he wants to be.”

Of course, there have been other reports about who will replace Meghan and Harry now that the couple moved to North America to raise their 6-month-old baby, Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor. A source told The Sun that Queen Elizabeth II is eyeing Sophie Wessex, Prince Edward’s wife, to take on the former Sussexes’ royal duties.

“Sophie’s a long-term favorite of the Queen and has been singled out as a person the Palace would like to help ease the burden. She’s very popular with other senior royals like Charles and Camilla and has proved to be extremely good at public engagements,” the insider said.

Meghan and Harry announced their plan to leave the royal family in early January, writing on Instagram: “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

No one can replace Meg and Harry in the hearts of The People, but there are def royal family members who can come close. Guess we just have to wait to find out what The Queen decides.