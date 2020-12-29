Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Podcast Revealed Archie’s Voice & It’s Too Cute

The first episode of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s podcast features Archie’s voice, marking the first time we’ve heard him speak. It’s the sweetest surprise yet—and honestly, we’re still not over it! You can hear his cute little voice below, but first, here’s a little more about what you can expect from the episode.

Meghan and Harry’s podcast was first announced on Tuesday, December 15, when Spotify revealed the couple signed a multi-year deal with the streaming platform to create content in partnership with Archewell Audio, the Sussexes’ production company named for their son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor. The first episode of their podcast landed on Spotify just a couple of weeks later on Tuesday, December 29, and naturally, it featured Meghan and Harry’s 19-month-old son. But little Archie wasn’t the only special guest appearance.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also welcomed 13 appearances by “people that inspire us [and] people we admire” for the special holiday edition of their podcast. That includes some Hollywood legends and social changemakers, like Sir Elton John, Deepak Chopra, author Matt Haig, activist and politician Stacey Abrams, chef José Andrés, tennis player Naomi Osaka and director Tyler Perry (who, as followers of royal family news might remember, welcomed Meghan and Harry into his home when they made their move to California), among others. Meghan and Harry stepped into their role as hosts, allowing everyone else to share their thoughts on 2020 as the new year approaches.

“We asked them to record audio diaries and send them back to us,” Harry explained. “We were curious to hear what they’d reflect on when they had a moment to themselves without navigating the sometimes awkward dance of a video chat. Meaning, no one having to say, ‘You’re on mute,’ over and over again, which is probably one of the defining phrases of 2020.”

By the end of the episode, each guest shared their perspectives on what helped them—and even how they helped others—get through the year. Meghan and Harry closed out the special with “This Little Light of Mine,” a song that Meghan says played at their wedding to mark the beginning of their new lives together. “Because as we all know, darkness cannot drive out darkness,” she said. “Only light can do that.”

But a special surprise awaited fans who listened even after the song petered out. At around 31:55, Harry is heard close to the mic telling his son, “You can speak into it.” Mom Meghan added, “Archie is it fun?” to which Archie mimicked, “Fun?” as Meghan laughed and replied, “Fun!” Harry went on to coax Archie into wishing listeners a “Happy New Year,” which his son managed to say all on his own—and with the sweetest hint of an English accent, too!