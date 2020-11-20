Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might Decide to Keep Baby No. 2 a Secret Until Birth

As pregnancy rumors abound, it’s possible Meghan Markle and Prince Harry plan to keep their baby a secret until after it’s already born, a source tells HollywoodLife. Can you blame them?

It seems there’s new speculation over Meghan Markle’s rumored pregnancy every few weeks. But a recent wave of rumors began in October after the Duchess of Sussex, 39, requested to delay the beginning of her privacy lawsuit trial against the Mail on Sunday and its publisher. A judge in the United Kingdom granted Meghan’s request, but it was the exact date of the delay that had royal followers talking: Meghan’s trial won’t pick up for nearly nine months. This timeline led fans of the Sussexes to believe that the royal couple might be expecting a second baby—but one source with HollywoodLife thinks we won’t find out for sure any time soon.

“With [son] Archie, they had a lot of pressure to share the news with the public. Now that they’re private citizens, they can keep their lives totally to themselves if they want,” a source told the outlet. “A lot of people think it’s likely that they’ll follow the trend of hiding her pregnancy until after the baby is born—just for their own peace of mind.” As royal followers knew all about Meghan’s pregnancy with baby Archie, the source is likely referencing the Sussexes’ controversial decision to keep Archie’s birth a secret until well after they left the hospital (let’s just say Prince William didn’t take it well).

The source continued, “She and Harry are both extremely private and they will want to guard their privacy that much more if she is pregnant, especially with what she went through during her first pregnancy. She had a terrible amount of stress the first time, so it’s understandable as to why they’d want to keep it a secret for as long as possible if she is pregnant.”

Of course, Meghan and Harry made their move to Santa Barbara, California, just so they could get some extra privacy and start their new life with baby Archie. The move came months after they announced their plans to step back from their roles as senior working members of the royal family in January.