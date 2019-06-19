Meghan & Harry Are Apparently Eyeing the Obamas For Baby Archie’s Godparents

Picking godparents for your child is a big deal, but the Duke and Duchess of Sussex reportedly feel like they know who’d rise to meet the important role. Per the UK’s Express, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are considering the Obamas for baby Archie’s godparents. While the ultimate choice likely won’t be revealed until the child’s baptism next month, one royal expert is confident Barack and Michelle are the top contenders at this point.

Royal biographer Angela Levin made the surprising claim while speaking on The Royal Box. She insisted that both Harry and Meghan get on “very well” with the former POTUS and FLOTUS. Though Harry’s friendship with Barack has often been celebrated in the press, Levin revealed that Meghan is similarly tight with Michelle — even leaning on Michelle as her mentor while adjusting to life in the royal family. “I think the Obamas could very well stand there because Harry has always got on very, very well with them,” Levin said, adding, “And Meghan does too. And Meghan has used Mrs. Obama to help her understand the Royals and how she should do things. She’s used her as a bit of a mentor.”

What’s important to note is that, if the Obamas are named godparents, they might not be alone in that distinction. When Prince William and Kate Middleton announced Prince Louis’s godparents just before his christening last July, there were six godparents chosen. Prince George has seven and Princess Charlotte has five. Why so many? In an interview with ABC News in 2015, Evening Standard royal editor Robert Jobson explained: “There’s a feeling that because of their role as members of the royal family that they need as many confidantes as they can get apart from their parents.”

The godparents chosen for George, Charlotte and Louis by William and Kate consist mostly of close friends, with a few family members thrown in the mix. So it stands to reason that the Obamas could very well be a logical choice for Harry and Meghan.

Other possibilities on the celebrity side include tennis icon Serena Williams, humanitarians George and Amal Clooney, stylist Jessica Mulroney, producer Lindsay Roth, actress Priyanka Chopra and Suits co-star Abigail Spencer. As far as Harry’s other close pals go, potential godfathers could be Tom “Skippy” Inskip, Jake Warren, Charlie and Thomas van Straubenzee, Arthur Landon, Guy Pelly, Hugh Grosvenor and Nacho Figueras.

Long story short? The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have an incredible crop of close friends and family from which to choose baby Archie’s godparents. (Although, admittedly, we’re pretty partial to the Obamas.)

