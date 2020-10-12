Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are ‘Not Ready’ to Spend Christmas With the Royal Family

There are a few reasons why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are “not ready” for Christmas with the royals, but mostly, it comes down to where they’re at in life right now. The Duke of Sussex, 36, and the Duchess of Sussex, 39, have plans to enjoy the holidays at home in the States instead.

When it came to Christmastime in 2019, Meghan and Harry notably broke royal tradition by spending the holiday apart from the royal family. Typically, the royals gather at Sandringham Estate, where they celebrate with a Christmas Day church service. But the Sussexes decided on an extended holiday in Canada instead. “As has been reported, Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending private family time in Canada,” a representative for the couple told reporters at the time. “The decision to base themselves in Canada reflects the importance of this Commonwealth country to them both.” A later statement by the couple’s spokesperson confirmed that they were spending Christmas with Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. This year, it looks like that’s still the plan.

“At this stage they are really enjoying their new life in California and their new home,” a source told Vanity Fair in October. “There are currently no plans for them to return to the U.K. for Christmas.” A source also told the Daily Mail that the Sussexes may be having other guests over other than Meghan’s mom. Actress and singer, Katerine McPhee, and her husband, David Foster, are reportedly invited to Meghan and Harry’s Christmas get-together at their home in Montecito, California.

“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” the source said. “She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

The newspaper’s source added, “They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”

When it comes to the Sussexes’ decision to spend the holidays apart from the royal family, however, there may be another reason at play beyond wanting to enjoy the comforts of home. According to Vanity Fair’s source, Harry’s feud with his brother—while somewhat improved—isn’t quite resolved. “Let’s just say that while things are better between Harry and his brother, it’s not what it was, and I don’t think anyone is ready for a cozy family Christmas right now,” the source explained.

In case you need the scoop on how Harry and William’s feud got to where it is today, royal historian Robert Lacey is out with a new book Battle of Brothers: The Inside Story of a Family in Tumult on October 20, which is bound to catch you up to speed.

