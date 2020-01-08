StyleCaster
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plan to Step Back From their Royal Duties Has Us Stunned

Meghan Markle & Prince Harry
This royal couple is breaking tradition yet again! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s North America move is officially on the horizon after announcing their plan to “step back” as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family. The couple released a statement the afternoon of Jan. 8 explaining their decision to “become financially independent” from the Commonwealth as soon as possible.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were married in a public ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, a year later. Now this family of three is about to make some big changes. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” opens their official statement.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple revealed. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”

But stepping away from their duties as ‘senior’ royals isn’t the only bombshell that Meghan and Harry dropped today. They also revealed that they’re planning to move from the United Kingdom, possibly confirming recent rumors about relocating to Canada.
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” their statement reads. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”

“We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties,” Harry and Meghan added. “Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”
After months of scrutiny by the British media and apparent drama within the royal family itself, we’re hopeful for Meghan and Harry’s next chapter. It especially hasn’t been easy for American-born Meghan, who has faced unfounded criticism since she married into the royal family. Being back on North American soil might just be the positive change that’s needed to keep her and her new family happy.
