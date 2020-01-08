Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plan to Step Back From their Royal Duties Has Us Stunned

This royal couple is breaking tradition yet again! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s North America move is officially on the horizon after announcing their plan to “step back” as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family. The couple released a statement the afternoon of Jan. 8 explaining their decision to “become financially independent” from the Commonwealth as soon as possible.

Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were married in a public ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, a year later. Now this family of three is about to make some big changes. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” opens their official statement.

“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple revealed. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”