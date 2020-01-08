Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Plan to Step Back From their Royal Duties Has Us Stunned

This royal couple is breaking tradition yet again! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s North America move is officially on the horizon after announcing their plan to “step back” as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family. The couple released a statement the afternoon of Jan. 8 explaining their decision to “become financially independent” from the Commonwealth as soon as possible.
Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, were married in a public ceremony in May 2018 and welcomed their son, Archie Harrison, a year later. Now this family of three is about to make some big changes. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” opens their official statement.
“We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple revealed. “It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment.”
View this post on Instagram
“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen. It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages. This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.” - The Duke and Duchess of Sussex For more information, please visit sussexroyal.com (link in bio) Image © PA
“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” their statement reads. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity.”