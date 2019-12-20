Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Had the Strangest Rule for Their Wedding Pictures

We’re not really sure how this works, but on their royal wedding, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s no kissing rule was under strict enforcement. I know—how does that make sense on a day where you’re, uh, literally supposed to kiss in front of hundreds of spectators in order to seal the whole marriage deal? Well, turns out the rule really only applied during one instance: Wedding photos. That’s right: the royal’s official wedding photographer was not allowed to capture the newlyweds kissing.

Photographer Alexi Lubomirski spoke to Evening Standard recently to reveal the royal rules. Sound familiar? It should. Even Kate Middleton and Prince William are careful to avoid PDA (as evidenced by that awkward shrug Kate did recently after William placed his hand on—gasp—her shoulder.) Clearly these unspoken rules also apply to Meghan and Harry, whether or not they like to follow them. As for Lubomirski, however, he really had no choice. “There are definitely boundaries,” he told Evening Standard. “You can’t have them kissing, you can’t have them screaming and running through the garden, and obviously you have to see the ring. But I think it’s within those guidelines that the creativity happens.”

Lubomirski still did his best to keep the photos of Harry and Meghan “authentic” to their personalities. “They are a very modern couple and they have an authenticity to them, so I knew I wanted to break how they were seated,” he shared. “Instead of having the rugby team photo as it were, I wanted to have this sort of random rhythm, like waves.”

Even though the whole “no-kissing” rule was honestly something of a bummer, we know that Lubomirski still had an easy time during the shoot. I mean, just take a look at his subjects! Swoon. But on a serious note, Lubomirski gives full credit to the couple’s magnetic energy.

“He would be talking and she would look at him, she’d be smiling at what he said, and then he’d look at her and there’d be this spark between them,” he added. “I get tingles just thinking about it. They were a young couple in love and it was so cute.”

We get the tingles, too. And thank goodness for paparazzi photographers, who still exist to deliver us those lip-smacking-pics we need and love.