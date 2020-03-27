Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving to Los Angeles to ‘Focus’ on Her Acting Career

Is the Duchess of Sussex out of retirement? Meghan Markle and Prince Harry moved to Los Angeles to “focus” on their “work,” and we can’t wait to see more on-screen roles from the former Duchess. A source told Entertainment Tonight on Thursday, March 26, that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have moved from Canada to L.A. amid her new role with Disney and their drama with the rest of the royal family.

“It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the US,” the insider said.

The move comes after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to take a “step back” as senior members of British royal family and move to Canada to raise their 10-month-old son Archie. Disney also confirmed on Thursday, March 26, that Meghan will narrate an upcoming documentary for Disneynature. The documentary, titled Elephant, will be available to stream on Disney+ on April 3. The U.K. Times reported in February that Meghan agreed to do the voiceover for the film in exchange for Disney’s donation to the charity, Elephants Without Borders.

But her return to Hollywood may not be the only career plan Meghan is planning. The former Duchess, who was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits, also has plans to write another cookbook and relaunch her blog, The Tig, according to a source for Us Weekly. Meghan, who wrote 2018’s Together: Our Community Cookbook, also has plans to launch a kitchenware line, the insider claims.

“Meghan has heaps of projects in the works,” source said.

While Meghan and Harry haven’t confirmed any of these reports themselves, Prince Harry was seen speaking to Disney CEO Bob Iger at the live-action Lion King premiere in 2019, where fans believe that Harry was telling Iger that Meghan was available for voiceovers. The conversation came months before news of Meghan’s voiceover for Disney’s elephants documentary.

Meghan and Harry, who married in May 2018, got engaged in November 2017. In interviews after her engagement, Meghan confirmed that she had retired from acting. But it looks like the former Duchess may be out of retirement, and we. can’t. wait.