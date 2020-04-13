Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Rumored $14.5M Malibu Mansion Belonged to a Surprising Actor

Someone may or may not have spilled the beans on where this royal couple is now living. In a since-deleted Instagram post, a real estate agent (who shall remain nameless out of privacy), claimed that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Malibu house was purchased by the couple this week. And according to sources with The Sun, the home was formerly owned by a Hollywood star we all know.

“Big news,” read the Instagram post in question. “Prince Harry & Meghan buy Mel Gibson’s house.” Yep. If we’re taking this to be true, then it appears Prince Harry, 35, and Meghan Markle, 38, will soon have an address of their own California, since their move to Los Angeles in March 2020. Not only that, but their new Malibu residence is reportedly at none other than 64-year-old Sir Braveheart’s former home.

But knowing for certain wouldn’t be so easy now, would it? Almost as soon as the revelatory Instagram post was shared on the platform, the original poster removed it when U.K. paper, The Sun, reached out for comment. “It was just a post about Meghan and Harry,” the poster reportedly shared. “I’m not the person who sold the house. I don’t know who sold it.”

According to The Sun, the realty firm behind the home declined to comment. However, it is generally accepted that the property did sell recently—whether it was to the Sussexes is a whole other question.

“Non-disclosure agreements have been signed,” says The Sun‘s source. “But you’re very warm.” Of the property, which boasts Pacific coast views, a whopping five acres, two pools (because, uh, why not), and a gym, another Sun source says, “It is fabulously beautiful, so maybe they took one look in there and wanted to have it.”

“It’s very private,” they added. “There’s nothing on the market like it.” (I mean, if Meghan and Harry’s Vancouver Island fortress was any indication, we do know they like their privacy.)

Still, another source “close to Meghan and Harry” claims that these reports are “categorically untrue.” Meanwhile, “real-estate sources” with TMZ purport that the Sussexes are not the buyers. So where does that leave us?

For now, at least we can take comfort in knowing that Meghan, Harry, and Baby Archie are riding things out in California. Whether that’s L.A. for Meghan’s acting career, or nearby Malibu, is still up for clarification.