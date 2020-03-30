Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Shared Their Last Royal Instagram Post & We’re Crying

Royal life is officially coming to an end for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. After waving goodbye to the rest of their senior royal duties and leaving the U.K., we’re now seeing Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s last Instagram post on their Sussex Royal profile. The pair published their final statement via the account on March 30, explaining what’s next for them—and us—as they transition into non-working royal life.

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, (though, he’s stressed we can call him just Harry now—perhaps this marks a good time to start), have said goodbye to many things in the early months of 2020. That includes, but is not limited to: their royal HRH titles, their Buckingham palace staff, their Vancouver fortress, and finally, their Instagram account. But in light of recent worldwide crises, the Duke and Duchess (they aren’t losing those titles), made sure to mark the occasion with a conscious approach.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile,” they wrote in the caption for their post. “Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise. What’s most important right now is the health and well-being of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic.”

“As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute,” they added, “While you may not see us here, the work continues.”

Meghan and Harry rounded out their message with a commitment to their followers and supporters: “Thank you to this community—for the support, the inspiration, and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great. Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

And finally, they simply signed, “Harry and Meghan.” Maybe not our Royal Highnesses anymore, but certainly still the royal couple we know and love.