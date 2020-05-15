Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Gave Us a Sneak Peek of Their LA Home & We’re Shook

It’s no secret that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have good taste. Well, now we know that their mystery mansion in Los Angeles certainly lives up. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s LA home photos are slowly becoming available as the pair give glimpses of their new abode during conference calls and Zooms. Yep, just like your coworkers…only fancier.

Following their royal exit in April 2020, Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, relocated across the pond. But the exact location of their new residence was debated for some time—at first, Meghan traded her Vancouver Island fortress for something more secure in California. In the States, it was initially rumored that the pair were staying at actor Mel Gibson’s mansion in Malibu. Though the latest photos of their new home seem to prove otherwise.

Given the security measures that the Sussexes need to take, it’s a surprise that we’re getting a look at their home in the first place. But given the additional fact that everyone who can has already transitioned to working from home in recent weeks, it makes sense that Meghan and Harry are going to let some glimpses slip. That’s exactly what happened when the pair joined a video call with charity Crisis Text Line.

Ricky Neal, an employee with Crisis Text Line, shared a screengrab from his meeting with the Sussexes on social media. “It’s not every day that Meghan and Harry jump into your staff meeting & champion the work you do! Blessed to still be working during these crazy times,” Neal wrote in the caption. What he also managed to capture, however, was a view of the Sussexes sitting in front of some Very Fancy artwork, dark wood walls, and black and gold lamps.

While it’s not much, followers of the royal couple have already noticed that the design choice looks *very* similar to photos shared by actor and director Tyler Perry, 50—a.k.a. the rumored owner of the $18 million property that the Sussexes are staying at. Apparently, their stay is temporary until they find a more permanent home in Los Angeles.