There’s a Rumor that Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Moving into Kylie Jenner’s Old House

It’s the crossover we never expected. There’s rumor that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are moving into Kylie Jenner’s old house. Please hold as we wrap our minds around this.

The Daily Mail reported on Friday, February 21, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were looking to move from Canada to California to be close to Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland. The site claimed that Meghan and Harry are eyeing a $7 million mansion in Malibu, California, where they would be neighbors with celebrities like Robert Downey Jr. and Caitlyn Jenner. Another famous name that used to live in the house? Kylie Jenner. The Cut reports that Kylie rented the house, named Petra Manor, in the summer of 2018. (The house is also where Kylie’s former best friend Jordyn Woods kissed her sister’s ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson.)

Per the Daily Mail, Petra Manor is a five-bedroom mansion with a swimming pool, a tennis court and sprawling grounds. It was also once owned by Baywatch star David Charvet and his wife Brooke Burke. Other famous neighbors include Mel Gibson and Dick Van Dyke. (See photos of the property here.) As for if Meghan and Harry will actually move into the home, we’re not sure. Right now, the couple live in an $18 million waterside mansion on Vancouver Island in Canada, as they split their time between Canada and the United Kingdom.

The Sussexes announced their decision to “step back” from the royal family in January. The couple also announced that they planned to move to North America to raise their son, Archie. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

If you’re asking us, we can’t really see Meghan and Harry moving into Kylie’s old house. Though we can see them living in California to be close to Meghan’s mom (and Hollywood for Meghan’s acting career), we can’t really picture the couple rubbing elbows with celebrities, given the recent heat on them after Queen Elizabeth II banned them from using the word “royal.” Only time will tell the truth though.