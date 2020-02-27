Should Harry & Meghan Feel ‘Insulted’ by the Queen’s Royal Trademark Ban? This Source Says Yes

If you’ve been strictly following all things royal drama, then you probably already have an idea of why Meghan Markle and Prince Harry might feel “insulted” by the royal word ban. But with new statements from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex or the Queen and her royal staffers seemingly rolling in by the hour, it can be hard to keep up. This time, we’re hearing about a new response from Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, via someone from their “inner circle.” Whether that’s a friend or a royal source, we’re not sure—however, they told The Daily Mail that the pair aren’t feeling too thrilled about all the royal smearing.

And in case you’re wondering what the worst of it is, well, let’s just say that the Queen thinks Prince Harry is an “embarrassment” now. It wasn’t always that bad; when Prince Harry & Meghan Markle first announced their decision to step back from their duties as senior members of the royal family in Jan. 2020, it was a shock, sure—but nobody could foresee what would happen next. Soon enough, the Queen stripped them of their royal titles altogether, and imposed a ban on their use of the word “royal” in any of their personal branding.

In the days following, Meghan seemed hopeful that she and husband Harry could work something out with the Queen. They issued an official statement, which reads: “While there is not any jurisdiction by The Monarchy or Cabinet Office over the use of the word ‘Royal’ overseas, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ or any iteration of the word ‘Royal’ in any territory (either within the U.K. or otherwise) when the transition occurs Spring 2020.”

Unfortunately, the Queen took issue with the little bit of shade thrown into that statement, but according to The Daily Mail’s insider source, Meghan and Harry didn’t mean any harm by it.

“Meghan said that [she and Harry] were left with no choice but to make a public statement. She said if anyone should feel insulted, it should be them,” says the source. “They never intended to capitalize on the word royal, and to insinuate they were somehow abusing their privileges is absurd.”

The source added, “She said she and Harry will continue to rise above jealousy and pettiness and focus on the good they are creating and on being the best parents to Archie. She said she will continue to champion Harry because out of everyone, he has the most integrity and the most loyalty.”