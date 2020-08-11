Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Once Fired Archie’s Nanny in the Middle of the Night

Baby comes first. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry fired Archie’s nanny in the middle of the night, according to Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand’s new book, Finding Freedom: Harry and Meghan and the Making of a Modern Royal Family. In the book—which details Meghan and Harry’s relationship from how they met to their decision to leave the British royal family in January—Scobie and Durand claim that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex fired their son Archie Mountbatten Windsor’s first night nurse because the aide was “unprofessional and irresponsible.”

“Meghan and Harry were forced to let the nurse go in the middle of her second night of work for being unprofessional and irresponsible,” the book claims.

The couple went on to hire another night nurse who did a “fine job,” but Meghan and Harry ended up letting go of that aide as well due to the traumatic experience with the first nanny. After that, Meghan and Harry decided to hire a nanny only for the day, while taking care of Archie themselves in the night. “Neither found themselves comfortable sleeping through the night without going to check on Archie regularly,” Scobie and Durand wrote.

Though Harry and Meghan haven’t denied the claims in Finding Freedom, they have released a statement explaining that they weren’t interviewed for Finding Freedom and that any stories in the book are from the authors’ own reporting. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were not interviewed and did not contribute to Finding Freedom. This book is based on the authors’ own experiences as members of the royal press corps and their own independent reporting,” Meghan and Harry’s statement read.

Meghan and Harry married in May 2018. A year later, in May 2019, they welcomed their first child, a son named Archie. In January 2020, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family and move to Canada with Archie, who is now 1 year old. “After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote on their Instagram at the time.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have since relocated to Los Angeles for their careers. (Meghan recently provided a voiceover for the Disney+ documentary Elephant.) The couple is currently living in director Tyler Perry’s mansion as they look for a forever home. In their announcement in January, Meghan and Harry, who completed their final official day as senior royals on April 1, went on to talk about how they’re excited to raise their son in America.

“It is with your encouragement, particularly over the last few years, that we feel prepared to make this adjustment. We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple wrote. “This geographic balance will enable us to raise our son with an appreciation for the royal tradition into which he was born, while also providing our family with the space to focus on the next chapter, including the launch of our new charitable entity. We look forward to sharing the full details of this exciting next step in due course, as we continue to collaborate with Her Majesty The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Cambridge and all relevant parties. Until then, please accept our deepest thanks for your continued support.”

