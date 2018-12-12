Prince Harry’s Ex & Meghan Markle Attended the Same Party & … Awkward

Running into your significant other’s ex is awkward enough. Running into them when your significant other is the Duke of Sussex, well, we can’t imagine what that’s like. But Meghan Markle can. That exact interaction happened when Markle the Fashion Awards in London on Monday, where Prince Harry’s ex, Cressida Bonas, was also a guest. And though we don’t know what was going on in their heads, we can only assume how awkward it was.

Unlike Bonas, who walked the red carpet in a Prada dress and was a confirmed guest at the show, Markle made a surprise appearance when she walked on stage to honor designer Clare Waight Keller (the woman behind her wedding dress) with the award for British Womeswear Designer of the Year. Markle’s appearance made headlines—both for her very visible baby bump and her traditions-breaking decision to wear black nail polish. It was impossible to miss her, even if you were Bonas and trying to avoid the newly married wife of your ex-boyfriend.

As some might remember, Bonas and Prince Harry dated from 2012 to 2014 after being introduced to each other by his cousin, Princess Eugenie. In a 2017 interview with BBC, Bonas talked about feeling “pigeonholed” as the ex of a royal who was trying to make a name for herself as an actress. “Especially in this country, I find that people are very quick to put you in a box or put you in a corner and think, ‘Oh well, you’re that, so you must be that,'” she said. “It’s incredibly frustrating, especially in the industry that I’m in. But you know, it is the way it is … It’s making a stand and saying, ‘Actually no, this is who I am, and this is what I want to do.’”

But back to Markle. So was it awkward that the two ran into each other at a fashion awards show? Well, we can’t know exactly, but from the looks of it, Prince Harry and Bonas likely have a friendly relationship. Bonas was one of two exes who attended Prince Harry’s wedding to Markle in May. (The other being Chelsy Davy.)

Perhaps it was a courtesy to have two of her new husband’s exes at wedding—or perhaps Markle really doesn’t GAF. Guess we’ll never know.