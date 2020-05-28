Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Called the Police on Drones Taking Photos of Archie Playing

This is beyond scary. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry reported drones taking photos of Archie playing in a pool in their Los Angeles home. A source told The Daily Beast on Wednesday, May 27, that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex called the police on some drones that flew just 20 feet above their house in an effort to take private photos of Archie.

“They see these drones coming in at them, and they guess that they are being operated by photographers, but they can’t just assume that,” the source told The Daily Beast. “Meghan received racist death threats at the time of her wedding, so the terror threat is very real for them. But, aside from that, imagine if you were in their shoes facing that, how that would feel? To have drones buzzing around 20 feet above your head when you are trying to play with your son?”

For those who don’t know, Meghan and Harry moved from the United Kingdom to Canada in January after they announced their decision to take a step back as senior members of the British royal family. The couple relocated to Los Angeles in April for their careers and to raise their 1-year-old son, Archie Mountbatten-Windsor. The two currently live in Tyler Perry’s multi-million-dollar house as they look for a permanent home.

According to The Daily Beast’s source, Meghan and Harry reported to the drones to the Los Angeles Police Department are planning to hire their own security. (After they stepped down as senior royals, the couple lost their royal security team.) “They are not asking for any special treatment, and have not received any,” the source said.

The insider also noted that there have been five “drone-related incidents” in May alone. The most recent was on Memorial Day when Meghan and Harry were playing with Archie in the pool.

“It’s like people forget they are real people,” the source said. “But this is a real family. They are not asking for any special treatment; they are just asking for the safety and security we all expect in our own homes to be respected.”