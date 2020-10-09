Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Just Went on a Double Date With This Celeb Couple

Double date! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry went on a date with David Foster and Katharine McPhee on Thursday, October 8, just hours after news broke about the American Idol alum’s pregnancy.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were photographed at dinner with Foster and McPhee at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito, California, a neighborhood in Santa Barbara that Meghan and Harry moved to in August after their time in Los Angeles. The couple relocated from London in January after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family. The couple first moved to Canada (where Foster and McPhee helped them find a place) before their stay in L.A. at Tyler Perry’s mansion. Currently, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in Montecito with their 1-year-old son, Archie.

As for their double date with Foster and McPhee, The Daily Mail reports that the songwriter and singer arrived at the restaurant first at 7:20 p.m. followed by Meghan and Harry 10 minutes later. The royal couple arrived in a chauffeured SUV with security. For the occasion, Harry wore a white button-up shirt with dark pants and brown boots. Meghan, on the other hand, dressed in a tan coat, which draped over her shoulders. Underneath the coat, she wore a similarly colored top with dark pants and heels.

Photos of Meghan and Harry’s double date with Foster and McPhee come after reports that the Duke and Duchess plan to invite the couple to their Montecito home for Christmas. Their reported holiday plans also include Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. “Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” a source told The Mirror in October. “She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

The insider continued, “They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McPhee described Harry and Foster’s relationship as “like father and son.” “My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she said at the time. “They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son.” McPhee also has a close relationship with Meghan. The two attended the same high school in Los Angeles.