Meghan & Harry’s Commonwealth Trust Released a Powerful Statement About Black Lives Matter

A royal message. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Commonwealth Trust supported Black Lives Matter in a powerful statement. The Commonwealth Trust, which is also overseen by Queen Elizabeth II, took to its Twitter on Monday, June 1, to share a message in support of the recent protests over the murders of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and other black Americans at the hands of police officers.

“Young people are vital voices in the fight against injustice and racism around the world. As a global community of young leaders, we stand together in pursuit of fairness and a better way forward. Silence is not an option. #BlackLivesMatter,” the trust tweeted, with a photo of a Martin Luther King Jr. tweet that reads: “Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.”

Meghan was appointed as vice present of the Commonwealth Trust—a network of young changemakers across the United Kingdom’s Commonwealth—in 2019. The trust encourages young people to share their ideas on how change can be affected anyone, no matter where in the world they are.

In a second tweet, the trust went on to encourage people to educate themselves about police brutality and systemic racial violence that black people have historically faced by criminal justice systems. “We all have the power to effect positive change. It is time to speak up and speak out. Time to have uncomfortable conversations with ourselves and with others. Time to educate ourselves and unlearn. Time to come together and build a better future as one. ✊🏿✊🏾✊🏽✊🏼✊🏻.” the tweet read.

After the trust’s tweets, several fans praised Meghan and Harry for using their platform to raise awareness of the injustices that black people face across the world. “Wow, Harry and Meghan you do not know how important your support is toward this movement. You two at the moment, has the world spot light and you are using for good. God bless you,” one user wrote. Another added, “When you have a socially conscious President and VP you stand for what Matters! Truly Global Citizens King Harry and Queen Meghan!”