Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Exchanged Christmas Gifts With Kate Middleton & Prince William This Year

In the spirit of giving! Meghan Markle and Prince Harry traded Christmas presents with Prince William and Kate Middleton this year, People reports. While they may not be able to spend the holiday together, it’s clear that the Fab Four are making the most of this festive season apart.

Like many people celebrating around the world, the British royal family’s Christmas plans are looking a little different this year. Instead of gathering around the Christmas tree to unwrap presents together, “presents have been sent back and forth between the entire royal family,” writes People. That includes gifts to Meghan Markle, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, who will be spending their Christmas outside of the U.K. at their new home in Montecito, California with their 1-year-old son, Archie, and Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland. But that doesn’t mean they won’t be communicating with the royal family this year. On December 17, a source told ET that the family is “planning Zoom calls and games online” after the Queen canceled her annual visit to Sandringham Estate.

“Everyone is on better terms and have been for quite some time,” the source said at the time. “The relationship has improved and COVID has brought everyone closer together.” The Queen, 94, has decided to stay put at Windsor Castle with her husband, Prince Philip, 99. It will be the first time in 33 years that the monarch spends Christmas at her residence in Windsor Castle—not to mention, away from most of the royal family.

When it comes to plans by Prince William, 38, and Kate Middleton, 38, for the holidays, it appears the Cambridges are still mulling over their options. “It is so difficult. We are still trying to make plans,” William said during a recent Royal Train Tour with Kate, according to People. “It’s difficult to know what to do for the best.” The couple share three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—who have recently attended in-person classes, posing a potential risk of exposure should they spend the holiday with the Queen.

Of the royal’s plans for this year, a source ultimately told People, “They are fortunate to spend Christmas with their family every year, but they understand that their family will have competing demands over the Christmas period and are content to have a quiet festive season this year.”