Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gave Baby Archie the Sweetest Christmas Present

What makes the perfect gift for a royal baby? Well, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Christmas present for Archie hit the mark. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex gifted their 19-month-old son a holiday present that he can share with plenty of others—200 others, to be exact.

The Sussexes decided on a charitable gift for their son’s second Christmas, which they spent at home in Montecito, California this year. Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, purchased 100 hats from Make Give Live just in time for Christmas—and Archie, of course, is the recipient of just one of their adorable beanies. The rest of the hats will be donated. But it gets even better: The company, which is based in New Zealand, has a policy of “Buy One, Give One.” For every hat purchased by the couple, the company will match the purchase—meaning a total of 200 beanies will be distributed to those in need.

It isn’t the first time baby Archie was spotted wearing one of Make Give Live’s hats. In 2019, the Sussexes shared a sweet photo to their now-inactive Sussex Royal Instagram page, which showed their son wearing the company’s $49 Cocobear hat. The organization reshared the photo to their Instagram page on Sunday, December 27, thanking Meghan and Harry for getting involved with their charitable efforts again this year.

“Meghan & Harry have generously given us a gift that will keep on giving well beyond this Christmas,” the company captioned their post. “Thank you @jacindaardern for letting them know we were trying to get in touch to wish them Merry Christmas and thank them for shining a light on the work we do with this image that captured hearts around the world,” they added, referring to the sweet photo of Prince Harry and Archie.

The company went on to reveal that the Sussexes wrote back just in time for Christmas. “We love that they share our values and wrote to us just before Christmas to order 100 beanies to donate to Archie’s Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ) which, based on our model of Buy one – Give one, will enable us to donate 200 beanies.” So thoughtful!