Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Are Planning to Spend Christmas With This Celebrity Couple

Stateside for the holidays. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry will spend Christmas with David Foster and Katharine McPhee in California, according to a source for The Mirror.

The newspaper reported on Saturday, October 2, that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex don’t plan to return to London for the holidays. Instead, they will remain in the United States and spend Christmas with McPhee and Foster, who the source referred to as a “surrogate dad” for Harry. The insider also revealed that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, is also invited to the Duke and Duchess’ Christmas get-together at their new house in Montecito, California.

“Meghan very much wants to host the first Christmas at their new home with her mum,” the source said. “She’s really excited and is planning on doing all the traditions she grew up with as a child, including the cooking.”

The insider continued, They’ve also invited David and Katherine to spend it with them. David had mentioned Harry and Meghan going to theirs but Meghan wants it at home. They want to get on with their new lives. Christmas with Harry’s family is not in the plan.”

In an interview with Access Hollywood, McPhee described Harry and Foster’s relationship as “like father and son.” “My husband has a really, really beautiful relationship with Harry,” she said at the time. “They’re like, they’re so cute. They’re like father and son.” Foster also helped Harry and Meghan find their home in Canada after the couple left London in January. As for McPhee, she also has a close relationship with Meghan. The two attended the same high school in Los Angeles.

This year’s Christmas also won’t be the first time Meghan and Harry didn’t spend the holidays with Queen Elizabeth II and the rest of the royal family. In 2019, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex declined an invitation from the Queen to join her at Balmoral in the Highlands. Because of this, fans believe that the Queen snubbed Meghan and Harry by not including their photo among her family portraits during her Christmas Day broadcast.

Meghan and Harry moved to Canada in January after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family. The couple then relocated to Los Angeles before moving again to Montecito, an upscale neighborhood in Santa Barbara, California, with their 1-year-old son, Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor, over the summer.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution. We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen,” the couple wrote in a statement on their Instagram in January.