Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Post-Royal Charity Name Is Inspired by Baby Archie

The former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s next chapter is here. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s charity is inspired by Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, their 11-month-old son. Meghan and Harry announced their post-royal non-profit organization, Archewell, on Monday, April 6, and, as fans can see from the title, it’s a tribute to their first born.

Archewell is Meghan and Harry’s official charity since they announced their decision to “step back” as senior members of the British royal family in January. After their exit, the couple confirmed that they will not use the phrase “Sussex Royal” for any of their post-royal work. Meghan and Harry’s previous charity was titled, Sussex Royal The Foundation of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The two announced the name after they split from Prince William and Kate Middleton’s organization, The Royal Foundation.

In a recent interview with The Telegraph, Meghan and Harry told the publication that they plan to “do something of meaning, to do something that matters” with their new organization. The couple also explained that the term, Arche, while a reference to their son, is also a nod to a Greek word that means “source of action.”

“Before SussexRoyal, came the idea of ‘Arche’—the Greek word meaning ‘source of action’. We connected to this concept for the charitable organisation we hoped to build one day, and it became the inspiration for our son’s name,” Meghan and Harry said. “Archewell is a name that combines an ancient word for strength and action, and another that evokes the deep resources we each must draw upon.”

However, Meghan and Harry made it clear to The Telegraph that the title announcement is not the official launch of the organization, which they don’t plan to do until after the worldwide coronavirus crisis subsides. “Like you, our focus is on supporting efforts to tackle the global COVID-19 pandemic,” they said.

The couple continued, “Faced with this information coming to light, we felt compelled to share the story of how this came to be. We look forward to launching Archewell when the time is right.