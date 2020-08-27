Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Have Officially Dropped ‘Sussex Royal’ From Their Charity

The end of an era. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry changed their charity name to MWX Foundation. According to documents obtained by The Daily Mail on Wednesday, August 26, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex switched the name of their charity from “Sussex Royal” to the “MWX Foundation” on August 5.

The move comes after Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step down as “senior” members of the British royal family in January.” After many months of reflection and internal discussions, we have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new role within this institution,” the couple wrote on their Instagram at the time. “We intend to step back as ‘senior’ members of the Royal Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support Her Majesty The Queen.”

As a result of their decision, Buckingham Palace confirmed in February that Meghan and Harry will not be allowed to use the word “royal” for anything related to their brand, which led to a change in their charity name and the end of their Instagram account. Meghan and Harry’s last post on their Instagram was on March 20, a little less than two weeks before they completed their final day as senior royals on April 1. As a goodbye to their followers, Meghan and Harry’s last Instagram post included a message of hope amid the world’s current health crisis.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference—as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line—together we can lift each other up to realise the fullness of that promise,” they wrote at the time.

The statement continued, “What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic. As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute. While you may not see us here, the work continues. Thank you to this community – for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another.”

Though Meghan and Harry continue to be referred to as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, the couple confirmed in a statement in February that they will no longer use the word “royal.”

“While the Duke and Duchess are focused on plans to establish a new non-profit organisation, given the specific UK government rules surrounding use of the word ‘royal,’ it has been therefore agreed that their non-profit organisation, when it is announced this spring, will not be named Sussex Royal Foundation,” the statement read. “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex do not intend to use ‘Sussex Royal’ in any territory post spring 2020.”