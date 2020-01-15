Meghan Markle Is Enjoying Her Vancouver Island Fortress, Thank You Very Much

You will not find any slander of the Duchess here, nope. We’re just happy that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Canadian fortress was available for them to sneak away to amidst all of this royal family drama. That’s right—the Duke and Duchess of Sussex already have a place to call home for now in Canada, but as it turns out, it’s not even on the mainland. The royal couple is actually staying in a fortified mansion on Vancouver Island.

If that sounds familiar to you, it’s probably because you remember a little something about how they spent their Christmas. Meghan, 38, and Harry, 35, spent a six-week holiday stay at the $14 million mansion with baby Archie at the end of last year, courtesy of David Foster (the music mogul is married to singer Katherine McPhee, who actually went to school with Meghan back in the day. Talk about a hook-up!) Now, following their bombshell announcement of plans to “step back” from their roles as Senior Royals, this Vancouver home was looking like a great getaway all over again.

Not wasting any time, Meghan indeed flew back to the fortress with baby Archie, leaving Prince Harry to handle the royal discussions going on in the U.K. For now, she’s safe at the estate as she waits for Harry to join her.

Otherwise known as the “Mille Fleurs,” the mansion features cover by towering evergreens, six-foot security fencing, and the equivalent of a moat with its surrounding bay. Not bad for some new ‘digs!

Of course, Meghan isn’t allowing the drama over Megxit to ruin her relocation otherwise. She’s already making good use of her time back on North American social. The Duchess made her first public appearance since the news dropped on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when she visited a Women’s Center for those affected by domestic violence, addiction, homelessness, and poverty. Anything to criticize there, British media?