Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s Security Apparently Cost Canada $40,000 in Taxes

After their move from the U.K. to North America, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s security cost Canada $40,000 in taxes, according to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation. Page Six reported on Tuesday, June 16, that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s security fees between November 18 to January 19 cost the country $41,500 in taxes.

As royal fans know, Meghan and Harry announced their decision to step back as “senior” members of the royal family in January. The couple first moved to Canada before relocating to Los Angeles, where they currently live with their 1-year-old son Archie. (Fun fact: The couple are staying in Tyler Perry’s old house until they find a forever home.) But back to Canada. Per Page Six, the couple lived on Vancouver Island in Canada for a couple months for a short time at the end of 2019 and a couple months at the beginning of 2020 before they packed their bags and moved to L.A.

According to the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, which has been described as the nation’s watchdog, Meghan and Harry cost the country $41,500 in security fees, but the number could even be higher. Per the Federation, that number only accounts for The Royal Canadian Mounted Police’s “overtime, travel, meals, incidentals, and accommodations,” which means that the amount could be higher once all cost are accounted for.

The drama has led almost 100,000 Canadians to sign a petition saying that citizens shouldn’t be responsible for Meghan and Harry’s security. And they may not be. Per The Telegraph, there are rumors that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a reimbursement plan in the works to “reimburse the taxpayer for security provided on private business engagements with no royal connection” if they are “commercially successful.”

What we do know is that Meghan and Harry are paying for their security by themselves while they’re in America, as made clear by President Donald Trump’s very strict tweet. There are also reports that Prince Charles may step up to the plate to pay for his son and daughter-in-law’s U.S. security detail.