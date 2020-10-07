Meghan Markle & Prince Harry ‘Burnt Significant Bridges’ With the Royals, Says Royal Expert

Royal biographer Penny Junor believes that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry burnt bridges with the royals to the point of no repair—and she speculates it may have had to do with the Duchess of Sussex’s “political ambition.” Junor, who has written several books about members of the royal family, claims that the 39-year-old duchess realized these ambitions would never come to fruition as a royal; hence, she wanted out.

But it may not be that simple. Since Meghan and Harry announced their plan to step back from the royal family in January, the couple has eased back into the headlines due to their move to Santa Barbara and their newfound advocacy surrounding voter registration in the U.S. Rumors around Meghan’s political pursuits began circulating in September, when one source “close” to the Duchess told Vanity Fair’s royal reporter, Katie Nicholl, that “one of the reasons she was so keen not to give up her American citizenship was so she had the option to go into politics.” The source believed that “if Meghan and Harry ever gave up their titles she would seriously consider running for president.” However, others close to the former Suits actress have since squashed any rumors that she’s interested in running for office. Junor is not so convinced.

“In the past few months, Harry and Meghan have burnt some significant bridges that may be beyond repair,” Junor wrote in her op-ed for The Mirror. “Right now, that doesn’t seem to bother them. And I can’t see Meghan ever wanting a way back. What she discovered in her brief spell as a working member, is the British royal family is no place for someone with political ambition.”

Junor believes that Prince Harry, who has been by Meghan’s side in urging American’s to vote, does not have the same political ambition as his wife. “He is not a political animal,” she writes.”His passion is – or certainly was – for helping people who were disadvantaged in one way or another, especially children. And that was where he was so very talented.”

As such, Junor isn’t ruling out that “he will find his way back” to the royal family one day. In the meantime, his advocacy in the States continues with Meghan by his side.