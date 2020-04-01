Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Might’ve Hired Brangelina’s Old Bodyguards to Protect Them in L.A.

It’s the crossover we never expected. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry hired Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s bodyguards as they moved from Canada to Los Angeles to work and raise their 10-month-old son Archie, according the Daily Mail. The newspaper reported on Tuesday, March 31, that the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex have chosen to hire former SAS soldiers to replace the Scotland Yard bodyguards they used while they were in Canada.

Apparently, Meghan and Harry chose from a shortlist of two firms whose guards have worked for stars including Nicole Kidman, Madonna and, yes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The news comes after the ex-Duke and Duchess of Sussex responded to President Donald Trump’s demand that they pay for their own security when they move to the United States. “I am a great friend and admirer of the Queen & the United Kingdom,” Trump tweeted earlier this month. “It was reported that Harry and Meghan, who left the Kingdom, would reside permanently in Canada. Now they have left Canada for the U.S. however, the U.S. will not pay for their security protection. They must pay!”

In response, a representative for Harry and Meghan said in a statement: “The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have no plans to ask the U.S. government for security resources. Privately funded security arrangements have been made.

A source told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month that Meghan and Harry planned to relocate to Los Angeles for work after two months in Canada. The couple moved to Canada in January after they announced their decision to take a “step back” from the British royal family and relocate to North America. Meghan and Harry’s official last day as senior members of the royal family was on March 31, 2020.

“It was always their plan to eventually be based in California since their work life will be focused in the U.S.,” Entertainment Tonight’s source said.

Their move to L.A. also comes after Meghan’s acting career has restarted. The former actress, who was best known for her role as Rachel Zane on USA’s Suits, came out of retirement for Disney’s upcoming documentary, Elephant, which will be available to stream on Disney+ on April 3. Meghan provided the voiceover for the doc. There are also rumors that she’s seeking other roles with Disney and its other properties, such as Marvel. The showrunner of The Simpsons has also said that he’s offered the former Duchess of Sussex a role on the sitcom.

Good luck in L.A., Meg and Harry.