Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Gave Kate Middleton the Sweetest Gift For Her 39th Birthday

A sweet surprise from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s birthday gift to Kate Middleton was revealed, and it was unexpected.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrated her 39th birthday with a “low-key” celebration on Saturday, January 9, with her husband, Prince Harry, and their three kids: Prince George, 7, Princess Charlotte, 5, and Prince Louis, 2, according to a source for Us Weekly. After her mini party with her family, Kate talked with her parents and Queen Elizabeth II before she was surprised later that day with a present from the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The Sussexes’ birthday present included a thoughtful card and gifts that Meghan and Harry hand-picked for their sister-in-law. “It was a nice surprise,” the source said. “Kate wasn’t expecting anything from the couple.”

As for what William gave her, Us Weekly reports that that the Duchess of Cambridge received several presents, but one of the most notable was a pair of diamond and sapphire earrings, “which she loves.”

Meghan and Harry’s gifts to Kate come after news of the couple’s long-awaited return to the United Kingdom after they announced their decision to step down as senior members of the British royal family in January 2020. The Sussexes first moved from London to Canada before they relocated to Los Angeles. The two stayed in L.A. with their 1-year-old son Archie Harrison Mountbatten Windsor for a few months before moving again to Santa Barbara, California, where they currently live next door to celebrities like Rob Lowe. (Side note: Lowe claims that Harry has a ponytail now.)

In January 2021, the Sunday Times reported that Meghan and Harry have plans to return to the U.K. for Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday June 2021. Their plans, of course, are pending the current health situation and travel restrictions.

“The current plan is for the Queen’s birthday parade to go ahead in London as normal, with the acceptance that it may need to be adapted or scaled back depending on what guidelines are in force at the time,” a senior royal aide told the Times. “But the aspiration and the ultimate desire is to make it happen.”