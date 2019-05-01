Every Single Clue That Meghan & Harry Have Already Welcomed Baby Sussex

It’s finally May and the one event we’ve all been waiting for — the arrival of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex’s first child — has still not happened. Or has it? So much attention has been paid to every movement that Harry and Meghan have made in the final months of her pregnancy, and now that things have gotten suspiciously quiet on the Baby Sussex front, we have to wonder if Harry and Meghan have quietly welcomed the baby without the world suspecting a thing.

With lots of anticipation for the arrival of the newest little royal and only our best hunches to go on, we’ve honed in on some seriously telling clues that Meghan has already given birth.

Harry and Meghan have already moved into their new place

Harry and Meghan have been keen to move into a place of their own for some time, so it’s serendipitous that they finally moved into Frogmore Cottage in April. Normally, it would be a bit odd for a woman who has been as visibly pregnant as Meghan to go through a tiring move, but we have to wonder if there was some motivation to get the move done sooner rather than later. Meghan obviously wanted to spend her first days with her child in her new home rather than at Kensington Palace, where paparazzi and onlookers are undoubtedly camped out.

Meghan’s mom, Doria Ragland, is in the UK right now

Perhaps most telling of all the clues is that Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, flew in from the States to be with her daughter at the end of her pregnancy and ostensibly help her with her first few weeks as a new mom. Ragland was confirmed to be in the UK during the final week of April although no pictures have been taken of her yet.

Queen Elizabeth II, Prince William and Kate Middleton recently visited Harry and Meghan

Harry and Meghan moved to Frogmore Cottage in April, just in time for them to welcome their child into their own home. In recent weeks, outlets have reported that in addition to Ragland arriving in the UK in late April, Queen Elizabeth, Prince William and Kate Middleton have also been spotted at Frogmore. Now, we won’t knock the royals if this is all just a courtesy call to see what the new digs look like, but we are more willing to believe that the rest of the family rocked up to Frogmore to not only see their new kitchen backsplash, but also to check in on Baby Sussex.

Harry and Meghan’s event calendars provide interesting clues

On May 1, People magazine reported that Buckingham Palace confirmed Harry will travel to the Netherlands May 8 to 9 for a public engagement. While there, he will “undertake an official engagement in Amsterdam before traveling to The Hague, where he will officially launch the one-year countdown to the 2020 Invictus Games being held there.” Harry’s busy schedule has us wondering whether this event is scheduled to coincide with the two weeks of paternity leave that is standard for new fathers to take in the UK. Although Harry has been making surprise, occasional appearances at public events, it might mean he’s taking a non-traditional paternity leave to throw us off his scent.

Meghan’s been due to give birth since mid-April

Seriously, Meghan is long overdue to give birth. In October 2018, Meghan and Harry confirmed she was pregnant with their first child but didn’t confirm how far along she was. At the time, a source close to the couple told People magazine that Meghan had her 12-week ultrasound, meaning Meghan was quite possibly three months pregnant when she announced in October. Doing that math, Meghan has been pregnant since July which means April was her due month. Now that it’s May and, knowing Meghan and Harry will wait to announce the arrival of Baby Sussex in combination with the fact that it’s been a minute since we’ve seen Meghan publicly, we feel like it’s all but assured she’s welcomed her first child into the world.

“Originally posted on SheKnows”