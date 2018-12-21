Will Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Name Their Baby After Princess Diana?

Bookies claim to know future baby of Sussex’s name. If you and your best friends didn’t place a bet on when America-actress-turned fairytale royalty, Meghan Markle, was going to have her first royal baby, can you even call yourself a fan? Markle is no doubt the most talked-about pregnant woman in the world right now. She is rocking her baby bump and absolutely killing the maternity fashion game. The Duchess of Sussex is due in spring 2019 and has been flooded with baby name suggestions from fans—including her own father-in-law—since announcing her pregnancy back in October. But what will Markle and Prince Harry’s baby name be?

Fans are speculating about what the expecting couple might name their future heir to the throne. According to OK magazine, Harry Atikenhead, a representative for the betting site Coral, said, “It won’t be long now until the latest royal baby is welcomed into the family, and the name is always a popular thing for punters to bet on.” Apparently, Victoria is the frontrunner if Markle has a baby girl. (Could it be a nod to her friend Victoria Beckham?) Diana and Philip have also been popular in the betting pools. And let’s be real, could anything be sweeter than naming your daughter after your beloved mom? Princess Diana will forever be in our hearts, and how adorable would it be for Prince Harry to have a little bundle of joy to remind him of his fabulous, courageous, gorgeous mother?

A few other names have been thrown about. Back in November, shortly after Markle’s pregnancy was announced, soon-to-be fourth-time grandfather and future king, Prince Charles, weighed in with some baby name ideas while. At a reception in honor of the centenary of Australia House, Prince Charles said, “Incidentally, ladies and gentlemen, my son Harry tells me that during their recent tour of Australia, he and his wife were offered countless thoughtful suggestions for the naming of their forthcoming baby. Just between us, I suspect that Kylie and Shane may possibly make the shortlist,” the Daily Mail reported. (Haha good one, Prince Charles. Can you imagine the royal baby being named Kylie?)

Pippa Middleton welcomed her first child with hubby James Matthews in October. They named their baby boy Arthur Michael William Matthews. Talk about a roya- sounding name! Pippa followed her sister Kate Middleton’s lead with a very traditional name for her son. It’s likely that Markle will follow suit. Regardless, we think it’s safe to assume Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis are very excited to welcome their new little cousin into the world come springtime. Congrats to the happy couple.